musikcube is a fully functional terminal-based music player, library, and streaming audio server that runs natively on Windows, macOS, and Linux. it also runs well on a Raspberry Pi with a custom DAC (e.g. IQaudIO DAC+), and can output 24bit/192k audio comfortably.
musikdroid is a native Android app that connects to musikcube servers. it can be used as a streaming audio client and/or a remote control for playback on a headless server.
musikcore is a cross-platform c++ library that drives things. it can be used by developers as a backend for creating or prototyping apps that play music. out of the box it provides file scanning, tag indexing, gapless and crossfading playback, play queue management, playlist crud, an extensible plugin architecture, and support for libraries containing 100,000+ audio tracks.
